The winner of this year’s Kerry Group Irish novel of the year award will be announced at the Listowel Writers’ Week festival on the 28th of May. Our pick from the shortlist:

“I said it before. Madness comes circling around. Ten-year cycles, as true as the sun will rise. . .”

WINNER OF THE IRISH BOOK OF THE YEAR * SHORTLISTED FOR THE NERO NOVEL OF THE YEAR * FINALIST FOR THE ORWELL PRIZE FOR FICTION

Our pick is here >>

At the above link you’ll find:

The opening pages of our pick. Make up your own mind about the quality of the prose.

The full list of the books we considered.

Information about submitting to Auraist. If we publish your work, we'll invite you to answer our questions on prose style. Your answers will be considered for inclusion in the print publication of these answers by many of the world's best writers.

Criteria for our picks>>

The Dublin Literary Award is distinguished by its unique nomination process that involves libraries from cities across the globe. The award recognises a single work of international fiction, whether originally written in English or translated into it, with a prize of €100,000.

This year’s winner will be announced on the 22nd of May. Our pick from the shortlist is Paul Lynch’s Prophet Song. Read our interview with Lynch at the link below.

It’s true that my tolerance for what I think of as weak writing has decreased over time - maybe an occupational hazard. I don’t think it’s polished prose I want so much as honest prose, something written from the bones that enters into the bones. But I would say that as my tolerance for not-great writing has fallen, my appreciation of great writing has increased, has soared. I get so much joy from it.

The best-written recent releases, and Erika Krouse answers our questions on prose style. Read the opening pages of her Save Me, Stranger here.

Our 7-day free trial gives readers access to our full archive of dozens of author articles on prose style, hundreds of picks from recent releases and prize shortlists, and the best-written books of the century.

