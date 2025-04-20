Part 1 of this post is here.

COME AND GO

What does it matter what you say about people? —FROM ORSON WELLES’S Touch of Evil

PART 1

It must have been the movie. Afterward, New Yorkers did a dumb show, and the city was silent, except for its special effects. But she heard the sinister soundtrack. Especially the hissing. Everything, everyone, was out of sync. A man with two lit cigarettes in his mouth gazed ahead, stupefied. He must’ve seen the movie, too.

Now it was noisy. Her head hurt in the late afternoon, when she walked up Broadway to the green market at Union Square. The fruit and vegetables looked good, but she knew she wouldn’t buy any. They’d just rot. She waved her hands in the air, fending off an imaginary object or punctuating her unspoken utterances with a familiar futility. Her right hand hit a man in the shoulder. He had a stud in his ear and was carrying flowers, one of which fell to the ground. He bent to pick it up.

Charles shoved the flower into the bunch, embarrassed as hell, and the woman, whoever she was, also seemed embarrassed. He said he was sorry, though it wasn’t his fault, but he always said he was sorry, and she said she was, and it was her fault, so that was right, and he walked out of the market, abandoning the profusion of ruddy people and green and yellow vegetables. Carrying flowers embarrassed him, also, as if he were in an ad for romance or Mother’s Day. He touched his earring, took it out of his ear, shoved it into his pocket, annoyed about everything suddenly, noticed a cute guy on the street carrying flowers also, wondered who for, and hailed a cab.

Emma had never seen him before. He seemed to recognize her—he looked at her in the skewed way people do when they think they know you—and was gallant about being hit hard in the shoulder. But her sense of ridiculousness overcame her, and with even this brief, awkward attention, she plunged into the imaginary conversation she could fashion at the drop of a flower.

You’re Emma, right?

Emma Green. Have we met?

At a party. Real name: Emerald Green?

My father was a painter and an accountant.

Weird.

Yes, Emma said, he sometimes stained his accounts.

A Publishers Weekly Editors' Pick

Vulture, A Most Anticipated Book of the Year

Literary Hub, A Most Anticipated Book of the Year

