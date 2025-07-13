Every week we identify the best-written works of fiction, speculative fiction, and nonfiction from recent releases and shortlists for major prizes. We also publish guides by their authors on prose technique.

‘Should fiction writing adapt or not to all the nonfiction people read online, much of it written in the characterless bloggy style established twenty years ago? Do you see fictional prose adapting to the reduced attention spans that apparently result from heavy internet use?’

Nicholas Dames

I think there’s a good deal of confusion. I’m thinking of critics here rather than writers of imaginative prose. The technologies by which we read are now so distinct that it’s hard to say what we— critics, nonfiction writers— are writing for, or how we are supposed to take contemporary attention-spans into account. Are we being read on a phone screen? A laptop? A printed page of some kind? Very often we won’t or can’t know in advance, and yet the properties of each of these devices are widely distinct. A 250-word paragraph on a page is one thing; on a phone it becomes oddly unreadable. How can one assimilate the fact one will be read on a phone screen?

And of course it’s not just devices, but venues— the proliferation of so many modes of circulation, on a spectrum from casual to formal, that mean there’s no consensus mode, less so than ever before. Barbed social media wit, confessional-casual blogging, punchy born-online concision, earnest longform magazine pieces… I can’t entirely make sense of the total ecosystem, because ‘how we read now’ hasn’t settled into anything like a recognisable pattern.

The best working critics now don’t seem to me to make any concessions to the conditions of online reading, even as they’ll often be read in that format. To name just a very few: writers like Tobi Haslett, Jane Hu, Frank Guan, Tara Menon, Emily Ogden, Christine Smallwood—a small sample of a whole generation of very fine working critics and critic-scholars— don’t seem to compromise with the medium in which they appear. How they pull this off, I can’t be sure.

Stephen Graham Jones

For a long time, I thought that one of the many projects of prose fiction was to do storytelling things on the page that were inherently impossible to do on the screen—that writers should be pushing the boundaries of what's possible in text, on the page, just as a means to keep what we do vital and necessary.

I think that's probably still the project, just, now, the boogeyman is AI, yes? With Reaper, and with the forthcoming I Was a Teenage Slasher, I was maybe playing at that a little, in that I decided I wasn't going to punctuate restrictive clauses in the traditional manner, so as to maybe gift a bit more impetus or momentum to the line.

I mean, punctuation needs to be always evolving, of course, not trapped under glass to wither and die and become a museum specimen, and, the last couple decades, I think a lot of that evolution has come via all the various means of online communication: texting; videogames; emoji and emoticon action; social media posts with limited characters, requiring compression by various means. And that's great. Those aren't necessarily corruptions. They're more like alien DNA to be smuggled into the genome, creating a completely new beast. Just, that beast needs to be intelligible to more than just those trained in texting, gaming, social media.

But, part of finding that line of comprehensibility is of course sometimes going past the point of comprehension. Then you dial back little by little, until the delivery method is optimized. And then, next year, it changes all again, wonderfully.

Sean McNulty