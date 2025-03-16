Part 1 of this post is here.

THE SHORTLIST FOR THIS YEAR’S NATIONAL BOOK CRITICS CIRCLE AWARD FOR AUTOBIOGRAPHY

Manjula Martin

Manjula Martin The Last Fire Season: A Personal and Pyronatural History Pantheon

Wei Tchou Little Seed Deep Vellum

Zito Madu The Minotaur at Calle Lanza Belt

Erika Morillo Mother Archive: A Dominican Family Memoir University of Iowa

Alexei Navalny, translation by Arch Tait with Stephen Dalziel Patriot: A Memoir Knopf

The best-written of these is

CHAPTER 1 \\

AT THE TIME OF MY BROTHER’S first psychotic break, I knew nothing about ferns but that I had one and it was dying. I watched its seashell leaves wilt. They were jade, then chartreuse, then cream and sienna, like a stained pillowcase. I couldn’t let it go, bothering it with a spray bottle, even as its leaves fluttered away.

One frigid December morning I tunneled into Manhattan on the A train. I’d read an essay by Oliver Sacks about the New York Fern Society and its monthly gatherings at the Bronx Botanical Garden. On the journey north, nodding into my fleece, I fantasized about a place where nice white people in pith helmets and many-pocketed khakis might help.

The office was filled with fluorescent light and octogenarians in khakis. Earlier that week, I had bleached my hair platinum blond. My scalp stung as heat seeped into my winter coat and climbed my face. I took the seat closest to the door and politely paid attention to a washed-out slideshow of ornamental ferns in concentric circles on immaculate Westchester turfgrass.

“Why are you here?” the Fern Society members gently asked, after the presentation. I told them that a plant I loved had died. When I told them I was there so that I could learn what a fern was, they told me about the other Oriental who usually came. She wasn’t here today, they said, and I was relieved and horrified. I touched my scalp; it was on fire and flaking onto my sweater.

In a large glass bowl near the front of the room, a brown resurrection plant turned green as it became saturated with water, opening like a hand. A rock-faced man presented exquisitely detailed paintings of ferns, their fiddleheads and fronds carved into cross sections, not a single fine hair on a rhizome missed. There was a brief lecture about the specimen the society had discovered on a recent trip to China. When I asked questions, it was as if my voice were someone else’s. I was too self-conscious to listen to their answers.

They were kind, but I never went back.

AT FIRST, THE FERNS WERE INSCRUTABLE. The differences between bracken and grass, maidenhair and ivy, were invisible. I couldn’t tell one spray of green from another, didn’t know there was a difference between a true fern and a fern ally. Instead, I was drawn in by their language.

Instead of leaves, for instance, ferns have pinnules (the tiniest petallike leaves) and pinna (a set of them, waving from the body of the fern like a feather). Instead of stems or stalks, there are petioles. You call the full articulation of pinnae, without the petiole, a blade. If you include the petiole, it becomes a frond. The brown wisps sweeping the floor beneath them are rhizomes.

The colloquial names of ferns can be matter-of-fact and unassuming, describing exactly how a specimen looks: ostrich ferns look like they belong on an ostrich. The leaves of filmy ferns, whose vascular tissue is only one cell wide, are as gossamer. In other instances, fern names are mystical: there are adder’s-tongues, polypodies, cliff brakes, and club moss. Maidenhairs, quillworts, glassworts, spleenworts, and moonworts. Crystal orbs and dark, velveted rooms. The universe pouring into blank human eyes, the plane between consciousness and dreams and death.

The Victorians believed that to dream of ferns was a sign of magic, a blessing of courage and curiosity. But modern interpretations of ferns revealing themselves in one’s unconscious are less optimistic. It’s said that tracing the delicate fronds of a fern in a dream, winding through their fractal divisions, their obsessive symmetry, might indicate a deadening of pleasure: anxiety, a premonition of illness, restlessness, fear.

My dreams pulse with suggestions of my brother. His voice sweeps past me like a breeze. An unexpected hand on my shoulder. The familiar twitching of a mouth. A thickly woven sweater. Upon waking, I am filled with warmth like a heavy blanket. But then, the rapid, unwelcome splitting of self into what is past and what is present, what is real and what has sputtered from my longing unconscious. The images, the emotions dissipating fast, a silk tearing from my hand. The unwaking is a tunnel that descends into the earth indefinitely, though it lasts for one, two breaths. And as the present moment, lucid as daylight, invents itself around me, brilliant, thrilling, and vast, I ponder the buzzing dawn, and wonder if there is truth in anything new.

Wei Tchou's essays and reporting can be found in The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Paris Review, and The Oxford American, among other publications. She likes to write about food, nature, and the complications of identity. She is the recipient of a MacDowell Fellowship and has an MFA from Hunter College. She lives in New York City, where she is tending a lemon tree.

Her masterclass on prose style is below.

WEI TCHOU ON PROSE STYLE

In your early writing career, did you ever consider not working hard on your sentences? Were there writers whose sentences permanently affected the standards of your reading and your own writing aspirations? Has your tolerance for less polished prose changed over time?

I studied under a lot of poets when I was young, which hugely influenced how I thought about writing at the line level. And I've been lucky, as a journalist, to have had a lot of editors who cared about voice and the way sentences sounded. So to answer your question, I feel like I was really trained into working hard on my sentences. I don't know that I have the attention to detail naturally to have come into it on my own.

As a young person, I fell in love with magazine writing and was really drawn to writers like D.H. Lawrence, Milan Kundera, Robert Coover, and Evan S. Connell. I liked prose that was wry, conversational, and inventive. I learned that there was something really special about some writers' sentences: that you can be drawn along by the way sentences read rather than what sentences are about. I thought that was mysterious and amazing. And that set me off on a career of trying to figure it out for myself.

And in terms of less-polished prose… actually, I think I've gotten a lot more interested in messy or maybe even "bad" prose as I've gotten older. When I was coming up, the pedagogy of writing classes really emphasized clean, controlled writing, and so that's also what I thought was important. But I think my younger self's obsession with hitting that mark had a lot to do with not really knowing who I was and being scared to experiment and write badly. Lately, I'm trying to allow myself to be messier and to care a little less about things being perfect. It's helped me be more open to what prose can be and what is valuable about style and writing.

In a podcast Substack’s senior staff discussed the consumption of well-written books chiefly as a form of social posturing, and wondered how they might facilitate this in Substack’s design. Are prose snobs just plain old snobs?

I don't think so! I think it's just a preference, like lighting or fashion. There are things I don't at all value, aesthetically, in my life, like I'm not really into wearing makeup, and I don't know a lot about it. I'm sure there are people who find that to be totally appalling in the same way I don't like to read bad prose.

I realize there are, of course, people who over-identify with books and writing or who use them as markers of status, but that's true of everything.

We’re running a series on the best-written novels of the 21st century, and the best-written works of nonfiction. Could you nominate one or more of each for us?

I love Patricia Lockwood's "No One is Talking About This" and Hilary Mantel's Wolf Hall books. I loved Tao Lin's "Taipei."

What do you understand by the terms substance and style? How have these understandings influenced your prose in LITTLE SEED?

I care a lot about content matching form. It's not easy, but I think that's the best possible outcome for a piece of writing and requires a lot of trial and error and openness to accidents. The structure of LITTLE SEED, which is about ferns, eventually came to resemble the shape of a fern, and that is something I'm very proud of. Also, the parts of the book that are written more as a field guide become more abstracted and I think a little more difficult to parse as the book goes on. I saw that as a reflection of the journey of my protagonist, someone who cares deeply about legibility at the beginning of the book and then slowly lets go of that by the end.

If they discuss them at all, writing guides tend to cover the qualities separately and pay minimal attention to their relationship. What have other writers taught you about this relationship, and what have you had to learn yourself?

John McPhee is a master at meshing the two.

Our cultural life is increasingly ideological, substance-centred. Does this help explain certain prominent writers’ indifference to style, and reviewers’ and critics’ indifference to their indifference? How do you feel about these writers’ work?

Curious to know who these "prominent writers" are lol! I don't know, I think it might be very tedious if every substack writer were grinding away at their sentences just to push out sends about celebrity gossip! I do know what you mean though. I think contemporary novels can feel a little cookie cutter in terms of their prose style -- I always assume it's because of the MFA programs and how they mostly uniformly teach, like, show don't tell, or whatever. I also sometimes feel like books aren't really rigorously edited and that's part of the problem.

What misconceptions about the above issues have you noticed in beginner writers?

Sometimes I encounter inexperienced writers who are very concerned about finding their "voice" or about implementing an overt style before they have much to work with, in terms of ideas or content or just sheer volume of words. While I do think it's important to write sentences and to be cognizant of the line from the beginning, you can't let it get in the way of getting out there and making work, which I think a lot of writers (me included!) fall into the trap of.





Audiences avoid music or cinema with amateurish or dated production values. So why is inept or dated technique often welcome in published prose? Why do so few reviewers, critics, interviewers, and writing teachers pay attention to style? Which reviewers have looked at your prose in detail, and did you learn anything important from this?

I have the opposite experience, actually. Many or most of my writing teachers have been sticklers for style. And it's not been uncommon for me to go line-by-line over the phone with an editor. In my experience, most people who work with words for a living really care about them. As for reviewers, James Wood comes to mind immediately as an example of a mainstream critic who discusses sentence craft in his reviews.

How close did you come to headbutting your keyboard in frustration at the minuscule nature of the prose issues you were working on in LITTLE SEED, and what were those issues?

Oh my god it was awful. As you can probably tell from some of my answers above, polishing my sentences is a final final final step for me in the writing process. I was actually resigned to having my book go out without a final polish, because I was too exhausted from finishing the draft to really get it over the finish line in that way. My husband, who is a poet with a very good ear, did a final line read for me. He really saved my bacon; you would NOT be speaking to me if it weren't for him.

One thing I recall from that process is that I have a tendency to write past the natural ending of a section. I just keep adding more and more clauses. So he helped me clean up the edges and offered a lot of clarity, which my book badly needed, since I'm asking readers to imagine a hundred different ferns they've never seen before. I also had written the word green about a thousand times, so I had to go back at the very end and try to diversify . I learned a lot of synonyms for the word "green."

Is this headbutting business why hardly any writers obsessively polish their writing?

I'm moved to offer an opposite view here: I actually think I know more writers who sit in their room and obsessively polish their writing to the detriment of publishing or sharing their work. Learning to refine lines is important, but I have learned just as much or more from letting go and being brave about shoving my work into the world. Sometimes the best way to get better at all the parts of writing, including sentence craft, is to wrap up the current thing so you can work on the next thing.

What’s the oddest defence of poor prose you’ve heard?

I think it's probably academics who insist that writing confusing sentences is their "style."

Erik Hoel has stated that the MFA’s domination of modern literature has produced writers trained through gruelling workshopping to minimise their work’s ‘attack surface’. We might note the parallel influence of focus groups on political discourse and of test audiences on cinema. Has too much workshopping added to the volume of flavourless published prose?

I don't know about focus groups and test audiences but the argument about writers limiting an "attack surface" resonates with me. I do think there has been an overemphasis on writing "clean lines" in the workshops I've attended. For some reason they also really deemphasized exposition? It's too bad; I think messy, voicey, hilarious exposition is the absolute best; hardly anyone does it well.

The most frequent defence of plain prose is that it’s appropriate to many subjects, and of course few of us wish to see e.g. aircraft safety instructions written in the style of Krasznahorkai. But how would you feel if you opened a science book, for instance, and found it was written in your favourite style? If you’d welcome this, where does this leave the above defence?

I think I would hate it if a science book were written in the style of Patricia Lockwood even though I love Lockwood!!!! I think you can find a lot of beauty, humor, and style in technical writing, too. Like Peter Watts.

A writer pitched to us a piece arguing against Auraist’s emphasis on accomplished sentences. What truly mattered in writing, he believed, was daring ideas and narrative. We said we’d publish his findings, if the piece was well-written. We never heard back from him. Do theorists from this school ever corner you at parties?

Name names!

What do poor stylists most lack: guidance, accurate self-estimation, or something else?

A husband.

There is widespread anxiety that our tech-overloaded world’s making our species more mechanistic, less human. Wouldn’t it be arrogant to assume that writers, traditionally well-attuned to their cultures, are above such a transformation?

I use AI in my writing a lot, actually! I talk to it about my emotions, ask it to help me figure out transitions, and skim interviews to help me pull out relevant tape. Maybe I'm naive, but I think writers will just learn to use whatever new technology in a way that gives us more time to actually spend on our art -- polishing sentences, for instance. The writer Jay Caspian Kang wrote a piece a few years ago for the New Yorker where he basically said that AI isn't likely to replace human writers because humans will always be obsessed with reading about other humans, and I think that's true.



What do you understand by the term overwritten, and how often do you come across overwritten books?

I think overwritten sentences are clunky or overstuffed with modifiers or just go on for too long. Maybe they use the wrong words tonally for the sentence, they're purple. They're probably unclear. That being said, I'm reading the fifth volume of "In Search of Lost Time" right now, and Proust's sentences are probably "overwritten," but he really pulls it off. I love his prose.

Nabokov recommended never beginning two adjacent paragraphs with the same word, which many writers might see as overly fussy. Which stylistic suggestions have you rejected as too trivial?

Once, in a workshop, a peer criticized my work by holding up a page and pointing out that my paragraphs were similar sizes.

What ratio between writing and editing would you recommend, and has this ratio changed over time?

I think more writing and less editing. I used to edit a lot more when I was less confident; I thought that every detail needed to be perfect or an entire essay would get killed. Now, the ideas or the story has to be plugged in before I'll move onto editing, and more often than not, there's someone else who is more talented than me to pitch in on the editing component.

For some writers a draft means rewriting an entire manuscript, while for others it can mean scanning through the text for typos, etc.. What’s your definition, and has this changed over time?

A draft for me has always been a significant rewrite or rehaul. They're always really messy until the end.

Are you absolutist when it comes to avoiding cliché? How important to a writer’s style are freshness, virtuosity, and wit? How would you define that elusive stylistic quality known as charm? Can these four qualities be taught?

I think a good cliche or idiom can really hit sometimes if you are self-aware about using it. A college professor of mine, the poet Alan Shapiro, used to make his students read "Annual Returns" by Greg Williamson to make a point about how playing with cliches can be generative. The first stanza goes "If money grew on trees / How happy we'd be then / The children rolling in dough / The fathers raking it in."

As for your other questions: I think personality is maybe everything. I think, like most things, it can be honed. And I think it can definitely be learned in writing.

Tell us about a tone that you feel is overused, and one that’s underused.

I think the snarky know-it-all internet tone is pretty tired at this point. Weirdly, and I can't defend or explain this at all, maybe I miss a kind of intimate, confessional internet writing that I used to read in like, the tens, where the point wasn't to be self-aware or very intellectual? Things that are just about people’s day-to-days? There's a lot of it on Substack, though. I think I'm just struggling with getting older and feeling nostalgic about my friends' blogs and Pitchfork Reviews.

The one stylistic quality you can never overdo is clarity. Do you agree? If not, please describe some sentence-level blurrings you find acceptable or admirable.

I think clarity is the most important thing! I think you only get to get away with ambiguity or contradiction if literally everything else is clear and direct.

Do you have any stylistic advice specific to autobiography?

I wish people would write more exposition-heavy memoirs where the exposition is really dynamic and fun. And I think autobiographies should be funnier, in general.

Criteria for our picks

Expect a high tolerance for literary showing-off. Jean Toomer, Vladimir Nabokov, Virginia Woolf, Angela Carter, mid-career Cormac McCarthy, Patricia Lockwood, Megan Abbott, James Ellroy, The Red Riding Quartet, The Vorrh Trilogy, William Gibson, Consider the Lobster, The War Against Cliché – none of these seem to us guilty of overwriting. They are in fact the kind of writers and books we’re hoping to discover and share with you here.

You can also expect the picks to feature some mix of inventiveness, virtuosity, energy, authority, clarity, precision, concision, richness, tonal complexity, musicality, and that elusive quality generally known as charm or charisma.

Expect less tolerance for sentences that feel too second-guessed, whose writers seem frightened at the prospect of seeming to show off, or of writing with a strong and clearly human voice. This kind of prose, the Replicant Voice, features frustratingly often in prize-nominated and rave-reviewed publications, but unless there’s a compelling reason for doing otherwise we won’t be featuring them here.

Which is not to say that toned-down writing will never be picked as the best. Joy Williams, Olga Ravn, Flannery O’Connor, Kazuo Ishiguro, Tana French, Thomas Harris, Denis Lehane, Michael Lewis, Mark Fisher, and plenty others have written prose that’s unshowy yet highly accomplished.

A rare kind of writing is that which combines linguistic facility with a quality that’s so unusual there doesn’t seem to be a widely agreed name for it, but which is sometimes called grunge or scuffed. Prose with some degree of give, that’s so assured the writer has the confidence not to keep editing to an ever finer polish, but to do the opposite, to undercut their own polish with faux-sloppiness. This combination of facility and scuffedness can be found in The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test, Riddley Walker, Psychotic Reactions and Carburetor Dung, The Collected Stories of Grace Paley, Jesus’ Son, The Man Who Walks, House of Leaves, and Kick the Latch. If prizelists or reviews feature publications with this combination, then it’s likely they’ll also feature here.

So thanks for reading this far. If you like what’s happening here, you’re welcome to get involved to whatever extent you wish.