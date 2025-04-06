Part 1 of this post is here:

AUGUST 1995–DECEMBER 1996

Now

The city changes its face as I tap at my teeth. Rain going delinquent beyond in the street and all over him, closing the door.

Sorry I’m late.

And in from the night. The winter on his body making inroads to mine. Cold lips white. Under fingernails, blue.

Why’re you sitting in the window?

Waiting.

For what?

Just for you.

His smile then. And I smile back.

Well let me just get this wet coat off.

Are you soaked?

To the skin.

You should get changed.

I think I will.

But first my cheek under his wet palm. His wet palm on my hair.

How are you doing?

Fine you?

The spareliest of nods and

All right too.

Then kiss my mouth. His. Kiss again. The smell of his damp hair and rain on my hand.

I’ll get dried off then cup of tea?

Yeah I’ll put the kettle on.

But my eye goes through him for his state of mind, and that quick glance – turned eyebrow itch, turned to yawn – is gauging, I think, when he thinks I can’t see. How is she? Fine. Or she seems okay. Good. Tick. Now? Fine. Good. Tick again. Out of care, I know, but dismiss as whim his carefulness of me. Sidestepping it so, and out of real interest, ask

So how was the show tonight?

Not bad actually.

Many people in?

Full house, far as I could make out.

And many round after?

One or two.

Anyone there you knew?

Thankfully not!

And the others?

Were all heading out for a drink but I didn’t fancy it.

I wouldn’t have minded.

Wasn’t really in the mood. Besides, it was pissing down,

so …

But already halfway down the hall. The frozen lank of him cutting the corner to vanish off into our room. I glass flaw rap. Time to relinquish the street. All those rushers in their dashes from the gutter spouts of taxis. It is downpour Camden. Drenching city. And night, like I like best.

Eimear McBride is the author of four novels: A Girl is a Half-formed Thing, The Lesser Bohemians, Strange Hotel and The City Changes Its Face. She held the inaugural Creative Fellowship at the Beckett Research Centre, University of Reading and is the recipient of the Women’s Prize for Fiction, Goldsmiths Prize, Kerry Group Irish Novel of the Year, and the James Tait Black Memorial Prize.

