Subscribe
Sign in
Home
The Demon Inside David Lynch
Author Masterclasses
Recent Releases
Prizelists
Books of the Century
Book Extracts
Subscribers' Submissions
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Literary fiction: September's best-written recent release ^ Plus the final parts of The Demon Inside David Lynch
Read the opening pages of our pick below
Sep 15
•
picking the best-written books
and
picking the best-written books
24
Share this post
Literary fiction: September's best-written recent release ^ Plus the final parts of The Demon Inside David Lynch
auraist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Nonfiction: September's best-written recent releases III
Read the opening pages of our pick below ^ Plus Part 50 of The Demon Inside David Lynch: TV Drama’s Worst Fiasco
Sep 13
•
picking the best-written books
,
Sean McNulty
, and
picking the best-written books
24
Share this post
Nonfiction: September's best-written recent releases III
auraist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Nonfiction: September's best-written recent releases II
Read the opening pages of our pick below ^ Plus Parts 48 and 49 of The Demon Inside David Lynch: TV Drama’s Worst Fiasco
Sep 10
•
picking the best-written books
and
Sean McNulty
29
Share this post
Nonfiction: September's best-written recent releases II
auraist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Nonfiction: September's best-written recent release
Read the opening of our pick below ^ Plus Parts 46 and 47 of The Demon Inside David Lynch: TV Drama’s Worst Fiasco
Sep 4
•
picking the best-written books
and
Sean McNulty
25
Share this post
Nonfiction: September's best-written recent release
auraist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
August 2024
The Second-Worst Thing in the History of Art
The climax of The Demon Inside David Lynch: TV Drama’s Worst Fiasco
Aug 30
•
picking the best-written books
and
Sean McNulty
16
Share this post
The Second-Worst Thing in the History of Art
auraist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
'I have been a proud advocate of literary scuff': Travis Jeppesen on messing around with style
Plus a new pick from our subscribers' submissions
Aug 25
•
picking the best-written books
,
Sean McNulty
, and
picking the best-written books
40
Share this post
'I have been a proud advocate of literary scuff': Travis Jeppesen on messing around with style
auraist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Literary fiction: August's best-written recent releases II
Read the openings of our picks below ^ Plus Mary Tabor's discussion of prose style
Aug 23
•
picking the best-written books
,
Sean McNulty
, and
picking the best-written books
44
Share this post
Literary fiction: August's best-written recent releases II
auraist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Literary fiction: August's best-written recent releases I
Read the openings of our picks below ^ Plus Part 39 of The Demon Inside David Lynch
Aug 18
•
picking the best-written books
39
Share this post
Literary fiction: August's best-written recent releases I
auraist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
Speculative fiction: August's best-written recent release
Read the opening pages from our pick below ^ Plus Part 38 of The Demon Inside David Lynch
Aug 16
•
picking the best-written books
34
Share this post
Speculative fiction: August's best-written recent release
auraist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
'There’s a fear of great writing, of reaching for it, of calling it that': Eleanor Anstruther on prose style
Detailed discussion of writing and editing from the author of A Memoir in 65 Postcards ^ Plus Part 37 of The Demon Inside David Lynch
Aug 12
•
Sean McNulty
,
Eleanor Anstruther
, and
picking the best-written books
39
Share this post
'There’s a fear of great writing, of reaching for it, of calling it that': Eleanor Anstruther on prose style
auraist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
From our subscribers' submissions: Eleanor Anstruther's A Memoir in 65 Postcards
Read an extended extract below ^ Plus The Rock Bottom Revealed, Part 36 of The Demon Inside David Lynch
Aug 9
•
Sean McNulty
and
picking the best-written books
25
Share this post
From our subscribers' submissions: Eleanor Anstruther's A Memoir in 65 Postcards
auraist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
The best-written Australian novel of the century
Read the opening pages from our pick below ^ Plus Parts 34 and 35 of The Demon Inside David Lynch
Aug 6
•
Picking the best-written books
and
Sean McNulty
26
Share this post
The best-written Australian novel of the century
auraist.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Sean McNulty
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts