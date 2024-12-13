Welcome to the 1500 new subscribers who’ve signed up in the past month, thanks to the readers recommending and otherwise promoting Auraist.

THE BEST-WRITTEN LITERARY FICTION OF THE YEAR

WRITERS’ AND SUBSTACKERS’ PICKS

Rob Doyle

Bonding by Mariel Franklin

Small Rain by Garth Greenwell

Bridget Hourican

Old Romantics by Maggie Armstrong

Praiseworthy by Alexis Wright

Orbital by Samantha Harvey

Music, all kinds of music, plays in the pages of Orbital, by Samantha Harvey, winner of the 2024 Booker Prize, because Harvey knows how to write with the ear. If you’re a lover of language, her sentences propel you through sixteen orbits around the earth. So does the story, which is equally compelling, defying the conventional with its character changes and arcs. Rather, as the reader stares out the spacecraft’s window as the “earth reels away in a mass of moonglow,” and “that glassy, distant orb with its beautiful lonely light,” it’s the reader who is transformed, gratefully, happily because now you’ve seen the preciousness and breathtaking beauty of this planet, an experience that won’t be forgotten.

Our Evenings by Alan Hollinghurst

I really enjoyed the style of Kevin Barry's The Heart in Winter. His prose drips with life, one of the foremost stylists working today. Also Richard Price's Lazarus Man. The style is pretty unobstrusive—it sounds like Price, which is to say, lived-in, unaffected, and humane.

AURAIST PICKS

I Am Homeless if This Is Not My Home by Lorrie Moore

The Love of Singular Men by Victor Heringer, translated by James Young (New Directions)

Out of Earth by Sheyla Smanioto, translated by Laura Garmeson & Sophie Lewis

Cuddy by Benjamin Myers

Praiseworthy by Alexis Wright

Portraits at the Palace of Creativity and Wrecking by Han Smith

Held by Anne Michaels

Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar

Headshot by Rita Bullwinkel

The Visitors by Jessi Jezewska Stevens

I Love You So Much It’s Killing Us Both by Mariah Stovall

Change by Édouard Louis, trans. John Lambert

Atta Boy by Cally Fiedorek

The Most Secret Memory of Men Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, trans. Lara Vergnaud

The Alternatives by Caoilinn Hughes

Ava Anna Ada by Ali Millar

The Lost Love Songs of Boysie Singh by Ingrid Persaud

Settlers Landing by Travis Jeppesen

Henry Henry by Allen Bratton

American Abductions by Mauro Javier Cárdenas

My First Book by Honor Levy

The Heart in Winter by Kevin Barry

Bright Objects by Ruby Todd

Concerning the Future of Souls Joy Williams

State of Paradise by Laura van den Berg

Munichs by David Peace

Yr Dead by Sam Sax

Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner

Overstaying by Ariane Koch, trans. Damion Searls

A Way to Be Happy by Caroline Adderson

The Third Realm by Karl Ove Knausgaard

Entitlement by Rumaan Alam

Our Evenings by Alan Hollinghurt

Orbital by Samantha Harvey

NONFICTION

WRITERS’ AND SUBSTACKERS’ PICKS

Bridget Hourican

The Letters of Seamus Heaney

The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Especially this year, it's vitally important for Americans to learn the behind-the-scenes aspect of what goes into our newspapers and media. But to do so, it requires a skilled writer who can interweave personal anecdotes, historical facts, and analysis of his industry in a way that comes off as genuine and not self-aggrandizing. In The Message, Ta-Nehisi Coates pulls back the curtain to criticize his profession and himself by inspecting how narratives are seldom "balanced and impartial" but the product of human emotions, connections, and world views. A badly written book would have come off as lecturing. But through the skillful hands of Mr. Coates, The Message is an inspiring and uplifting account.

Morning After The Revolution by Nellie Bowles

Honorable mention: When The Clock Broke by John Ganz

This technically came out last year, but I loved Jacob Mikanowski's Goodbye, Eastern Europe. A masterclass in accessible historical writing, whose style captures something of the severity and verve of the region it describes.

AURAIST PICKS

How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair

The Chapter: A Segmented History from Antiquity to the Twenty-First Century by Nicholas Dames

A Man of Two Faces by Viet Thanh Nguyen

A Memoir in 65 Postcards by Eleanor Anstruther

Now You Are a Missing Person by Susan Hayden

How We Break by Vincent Deary

Alphabetical Diaries by Sheila Heti

Reading Genesis by Marilynne Robinson

Futuromania by Simon Reynolds

All Things Are Too Small by Becca Rothfeld

Still As Bright by Christopher Cokinos

Like Love by Maggie Nelson

Finding Mangan: The many lives and afterlives of James Clarence Mangan by Bridget Hourican

Anima by Kapka Kassabova

I Heard There Was a Secret Chord by Daniel J. Levitin

The Many Lives of James Lovelock by Jonathan Watts

Hope I Get Old Before I Die by David Hepworth

Health and Safety by Emily Witt

Third Ear by Elizabeth Rosner

SPECULATIVE FICTION

AURAIST PICKS

Don’t Fear the Reaper by Stephen Graham Jones

Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bentino

Ours by Phillip B. Williams

The Universe Delivers the Enemy You Need by Adam Marek

Curandera by Irenosen Okojie

Alien Clay by Adrian Tchaikovsky